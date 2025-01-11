Jean-Charles Castelletto’s Bold Decision: Choosing Cameroon Over France

Share Facebook

Dailysports | Despite starting his career in France’s junior teams, Jean-Charles Castelletto, a vital member of Cameroon’s national squad, has talked about his emotional decision to play for the Indomitable Lions.

“Choosing Cameroon felt natural because I have a deep love for my country,” Castelletto said. Although he was born and grew up in France, he decided to contact Cameroon’s football federation in 2017. “My last name made it difficult for them to realize I was Cameroonian, so I reached out and let them know I was available,” he said.

Castelletto played his first game for Cameroon that same year in a match against Zambia, marking the start of a successful international career. Now, with 27 games played, he understands how special it is to wear the team’s famous jersey. “Playing for Cameroon is a great honor,” he said. “You think about the great players who came before you, and you always give your all,” he explained.

Castelletto’s tale is incredibly motivating for anyone who feel a connection to two nations. His decision to stay true to his roots has made him happy, proud, and a significant figure in African football.