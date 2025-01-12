Vincent Aboubakar Launches Football Academy in Yaoundé

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.Org | Cameroonian football legend Vincent Aboubakar is embarking on a new journey, launching the Vincent Aboubakar Academy in Yaoundé. This initiative aims to nurture young talent, with tryouts for U14 and U17 categories set to begin on February 1, 2025.

Aboubakar, who began his career at Coton Sport in northern Cameroon, has achieved remarkable success both locally and internationally. Since his debut for Cameroon in May 2010, he has earned over 100 caps and ranks as the third-highest scorer in the nation’s history, trailing only Samuel Eto’o and Roger Milla.

A key player for Cameroon, Aboubakar participated in the 2010, 2014, and 2022 FIFA World Cups and shone in the Africa Cup of Nations, where he famously scored the winning goal in the 2017 final. He was also the top scorer of the 2021 tournament.

On the international club stage, Aboubakar moved to Europe in 2010, representing Ligue 1 clubs Valenciennes and Lorient, where he tallied 109 appearances and 26 goals. His career flourished further at FC Porto, where he scored 58 goals in 125 matches, winning two Portuguese league titles and several domestic trophies. He also triumphed in Turkey, winning two Süper Lig titles, two Turkish Cups, and a Super Cup with Be?ikta?.

Aboubakar’s Honors

Africa Cup Winner

Africa Cup Top Scorer

Portuguese Champion (FC Porto): 2

Portuguese Cup Winner (FC Porto): 1

Portuguese Super Cup Winner (FC Porto): 1

Turkish Champion (Be?ikta?): 2

Turkish Cup Winner (Be?ikta?): 2

Turkish Super Cup Winner (Be?ikta?): 1

With this academy, Aboubakar aims to give back to his homeland, fostering the next generation of football stars. The Vincent Aboubakar Academy promises to be a beacon of opportunity for aspiring players in Cameroon.