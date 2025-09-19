Lockdown in Bua Disrupts Education and Daily Life in Cameroon

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The city of Bua, located in southwest Cameroon, is currently experiencing a two-week lockdown imposed by separatist groups. Africanews reports that the restrictions have led to shortages of supplies and have prevented schools from reopening as planned.

The disruption has particularly affected children in English-speaking regions, where continued school closures place students at a disadvantage compared to their French-speaking counterparts. Since the conflict began in 2017, education has remained one of the sectors most severely impacted.

Observers note that the situation underscores the ongoing need for dialogue between the Cameroonian government and separatist groups. Efforts to resolve the conflict are seen as essential to restoring stability and ensuring uninterrupted access to education for affected communities.

Source: Africanews