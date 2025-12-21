Major Overhaul for African Football: AFCON Shifts to Four-Year Cycle and New Nations League Introduced

CameroonOnline.ORG | African international football is set for a major structural shift following a landmark decision by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

AFCON Changes to a Quadrennial Tournament

CAF has confirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will move from its traditional two-year cycle to a four-year schedule starting in 2028. This change is designed to align AFCON with other major continental tournaments and reduce congestion in the international football calendar.

The transition will occur in stages:

AFCON 2025 in Morocco and AFCON 2027 in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will proceed as planned.

The next edition, originally scheduled for 2029, will be held in 2028.

From that point onward, AFCON will take place every four years, with the following tournament in 2032.

Introduction of the African Nations League

To fill the competitive gap created by fewer AFCON tournaments, CAF will introduce the African Nations League beginning in 2029. The new competition will include all CAF member associations and provide regular, structured international matches for national teams.

The Nations League aims to:

Maintain consistent high-level competition between AFCON tournaments

Improve national team development

Create new commercial and broadcasting opportunities

Reduce reliance on international friendlies

Why the Changes Matter

These reforms address long-standing concerns about fixture congestion and conflicts with club football, particularly in Europe. By modernizing its competition structure, CAF is seeking greater global alignment, improved player welfare, and enhanced commercial value for African football.

The Bigger Picture

The shift to a four-year AFCON cycle, combined with the launch of the African Nations League, represents one of the most significant overhauls in African football history. Together, these changes signal a strategic move toward sustainability, competitiveness, and long-term growth across the continent.