Christian Bassogog, A Star Made by the AFCON, Now Leading Cameroon with Pride

Christian Bassogog still remembers the magic of 2017. It was the year he burst onto the African football stage, capturing hearts and headlines as the CAF TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations’ best player. Now, eight years later, the Cameroonian winger returns for his fifth AFCON — this time as captain, carrying not just the armband but the hopes of a nation.

“I remember 2017 as a glorious year for me,” Bassogog told CAFOnline.com. “It was my first time at the tournament. To date, I still cannot fully grasp that I am an African champion. I have to cross streets, continents, for people to remind me of it. It’s an honor.”

Appointed captain by Cameroon’s new coach David Pagou, Bassogog knows that leadership is about more than wearing the armband. It is about guiding a young squad and instilling the weight of representing their country on Africa’s biggest stage.

“I’ve been around for a long time, and leading this young generation is an honor,” he said. “Being captain is not about myself; it’s about helping my teammates understand that the AFCON is an important competition for Cameroon and for the continent. We want to add another star to our jersey.”

Cameroon finds itself in a tight Group F alongside Gabon, defending champions Côte d’Ivoire, and Mozambique. But for Bassogog, the tournament is about far more than just results.

“AFCON is a global tournament for Africans,” he explained. “For us, it is a celebration and a source of pride to participate.”

The Lions’ campaign kicks off on December 24 against Gabon, before they face defending champions Côte d’Ivoire and Mozambique in what promises to be a highly competitive group.

For Bassogog and his teammates, every match is not just a step toward victory — it is a chance to honor the competition that launched a star.

Source: CAFonline