Marc Brys and the Crisis Within the Cameroon National Team: A Strong Gesture and a Lingering Conflict

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s head coach, Marc Brys, made headlines during the match against Eswatini (1-1) on Wednesday, in the fifth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. His behavior on the sidelines highlighted an ongoing conflict between him and the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), led by Samuel Eto’o.

A Visible Act of Protest

As Cameroon’s national anthem played in the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa, Marc Brys deliberately stood apart from the other members of his coaching staff. This symbolic act did not go unnoticed.

His stance was a direct response to the exclusion of his assistant, Joachim Mununga, from the match squad list. Loyal to his assistant, Brys openly expressed his discontent over this decision by Fecafoot. Since taking charge of the Indomitable Lions, the Belgian coach has consistently shown great loyalty to Mununga, a former player he coached at Mechelen. Despite his Cameroonian origins, Mununga never had the opportunity to play for Belgium’s national team, the Red Devils.

A Conflict That Persists

This was not the first time Joachim Mununga was sidelined. In fact, it was the fifth consecutive time that he was forced to watch the match from the stands. During previous training camps, he had already been excluded by Fecafoot, sparking Brys’ anger and leading him to threaten resignation. However, after meeting with senior players, he ultimately decided to stay.

The tension between Brys and Fecafoot is not new. Disagreements between the coach and the federation, led by Samuel Eto’o, have escalated over time, and this latest incident confirms that the conflict remains unresolved. The relationship between Eto’o, now an executive committee member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and Brys appears to be deteriorating further.

A Power Struggle Between Brys and Fecafoot

In response to this situation, Marc Brys attempted another power move, supported by the Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, his direct employer. The day before the match against Eswatini, he made his dissatisfaction clear during the preparatory meeting.

“I cannot work with people I do not know and who are less competent. I need my assistant. (…) It is my right. I am the head coach, and I decide who should be on the bench, just like in other countries.”

However, this statement had no effect on Fecafoot’s decision. Mununga’s exclusion was repeated, and once again, Brys found himself forced to accept the situation.

What Lies Ahead for Brys and Cameroon?

This latest episode of tension highlights a governance crisis within Cameroon’s national team. Could the ongoing dispute between Brys and Fecafoot lead to the Belgian coach’s premature departure? His determination to defend his staff is evident, but he is up against a federation that seems to have different priorities.

As the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continue, this internal conflict could impact the performance of the Indomitable Lions. Cameroon, a football-passionate nation, deserves a united team ready to face the challenges ahead. For now, Brys’ future as head coach appears to be hanging by a thread.

The question remains: how far will this standoff between Brys and Fecafoot go?