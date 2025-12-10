New Landmark in Yaounde: CMEC to Build Cameroon’s Customs HQ

CameroonOnline.ORG | December 10, 2025 A major infrastructure milestone was reached in Cameroon’s capital this week. On Tuesday, officials gathered in Yaounde to lay the foundation stone for the new headquarters of the General Directorate of Customs.

Key Highlights

The Project: A modern headquarters for the nation’s customs administration.

The Builder: The construction contract has been awarded to the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) .

The Ceremony: The event was presided over by Cameroonian Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, marking the official start of the project.

This collaboration highlights the continued activity of international engineering firms in developing key governmental infrastructure across the region.