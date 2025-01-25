Paul Biya Announces Candidacy for 2025 Presidential Election

January 25, 2025

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, has officially announced his candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for October 2025. At 92 years old, Biya has been in power since 1982, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders. The announcement was made by Cavayé Yéguié Djibril, President of the National Assembly, who declared Biya as the candidate from the Far North region.
Cameroon’s constitution places no age or term limits on presidential candidates, allowing Biya to seek an eighth consecutive term. With 10 other candidates already declaring their intention to run, the stage is set for a competitive election as the country prepares for its next chapter of leadership.

