Rigobert Song Clarifies His Controversial Appointment as Central African Republic Coach

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Rigobert Song recently addressed the controversy surrounding his appointment as the head coach of the Central African Republic’s national football team during an interview on Talents d’Afrique on CANAL+ SPORT Afrique. His arrival has been marked by tensions and misunderstandings between the country’s sports institutions.

An Appointment Amidst Institutional Disputes

Song’s contract was signed with the Ministry of Sports, bypassing the national football federation, which refuses to recognize his appointment and has even threatened to take the matter to FIFA. According to the former Cameroon coach, his engagement began with a direct invitation from the President of the Republic.

“I was first invited by the President, who asked if I could support the youth. I accepted, and he immediately involved his close collaborator, the Minister of Sports, and things moved quickly,” Song explained.

However, he acknowledged that the federation should have been consulted before making his role official. “The ministry should have first informed the federation, which is the technical body. That is why I did not sign immediately. I wanted an agreement to be reached before committing,” he added.

Government Interference in African Football

Song highlighted a persistent issue in African football: government interference in federation affairs. “I understand their frustration because, in Africa, governments often take precedence over federations,” he said. This recurring conflict complicates the establishment of stable and coherent sports projects, which is precisely what has delayed his full assumption of duties.

A Limited Role in Upcoming Matches

Due to the ongoing administrative dispute, Song will not be on the bench for the upcoming matches against Malawi and Mali. Instead, he will take on a supervisory role. “He [the Minister of Sports] told me that the issue was procedural. The matches are coming up quickly, so I will not be on the sidelines but will observe to understand how things function,” he clarified.

For now, Song remains cautious, seeking alignment between all stakeholders before fully committing to his new role. His appointment is not only a turning point for Central African football but also a test for CAF and local authorities in handling conflicts between politics and sports. Whether this situation will be resolved favorably remains to be seen.