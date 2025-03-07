Samuel Eto’o and Flamingos: Nigeria’s U-17 girls kneel to greet Cameroon legend in South Africa

March 7, 2025 1 Comment

Pulse Sports Nigeria | Nigeria’s under-17 women’s team known as the Flamingos have landed in Pretoria, South Africa.

Upon arrival, they met with Samuel Eto’o Fils, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation at the OR Tambo International Airport early on Thursday.

Eto’o is a four-time African Player of the Year and the highest-scoring player in the Africa Cup of Nations to date.

