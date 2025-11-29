Samuel Eto’o Secures Second Term as FECAFOOT President

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Samuel Eto’o has been re-elected as the President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) for another four-year term. The election, held this Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the CAF Centre of Excellence in Mbankomo, confirmed his continued leadership of Cameroonian football.

A Landslide Victory

Running as the sole candidate for his own succession, the former FC Barcelona and Inter Milan striker secured an overwhelming victory. The Elective General Assembly, supervised by international delegates, produced the following results:

Total Votes Cast: 87

Votes for Eto’o: 85

Invalid Ballots: 2

Approval Rating: 97.70%

This near-unanimous support from the delegates solidifies his legitimacy within the federation, despite the lack of opposition.

Moving Past a Turbulent First Term

While the election results suggest internal unity, Eto’o’s re-election comes after a first term defined by significant controversy. His initial four years were marked by:

Institutional Conflicts: Recurring tensions with the Ministry of Sports and various clubs.

Legal Challenges: Disciplinary procedures from international bodies and ethics accusations.

Internal Strife: Administrative disputes and criticism from former players.

The Road Ahead

With this renewed mandate, Eto’o faces the immediate challenge of moving the federation from conflict to stability. His primary mission for the next four years is to restore harmony within the national sports community, reinforce the institution’s credibility, and focus on the preparation of the national teams for upcoming major sporting events.