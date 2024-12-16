Supreme Court of Cameroon Suffers Fire Damage | + video

Share Facebook

A fire broke out at the Supreme Court of Cameroon in Yaoundé on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, according to a report from “Le Courrier du Cameroun.” The blaze, which began in the late afternoon, caused significant damage to the building and destroyed numerous documents.

Firefighters were quickly alerted and responded to the scene. Their efforts successfully contained the fire and prevented it from spreading further. However, several offices were ravaged, and piles of documents were completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is underway. This incident is a significant blow to the Cameroonian justice system, as the Supreme Court is the highest court in the country. The loss of important documents could have a major impact on ongoing legal cases.