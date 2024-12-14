Farewell to Koko Ateba: An African Music Icon

December 14, 2024 2 Comments

The world of African music mourns the passing of Koko Ateba, who died on December 13, 2024, at Foch Hospital in Suresnes after reportedly battling cancer.

A Musical Trailblazer

Born in Zoétélé, Koko Ateba carved her place in the music world with a unique blend of bikutsi, folk, and jazz. Inspired by legends like Henri Njoh and Elvis Kemayo, she mastered the acoustic guitar and became a leading voice in Cameroonian music. Her breakout album, Talk Talk (1986), featuring hits like “Taxi” and “Nelson Mandela,” redefined Cameroonian sound with its multilingual lyrics and modern arrangements.

Challenges and Resilience

In 1988, a misunderstood performance at Cameroon’s presidential palace led to her imprisonment and exile. Despite this, her move to France reignited her career, notably through her cover of Frou-frou, the theme for Christine Bravo’s TV show.

A Legacy Beyond Music

Koko Ateba was a passionate advocate for social causes, championing women’s rights, unity, and dialogue in Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis. Her powerful voice and activism left an indelible mark on music and society.

Her legacy lives on through her son, Flavienne Ateba, and the countless artists she inspired. Rest in peace, Koko Ateba—your music will echo forever.

https://youtu.be/vBVvxNf9mpw,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvtvXNQ_Lyk




2 comments

  1. mimitta
    December 14, 2024 at 03:29

    Trop triste comme nouvelle. Repose en paix Koko??

    Reply

