Two US-Based Cameroonians Convicted for Funding Separatist Violence and Kidnappings

CmeroonOnline.ORG | KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal jury in the United States has convicted two U.S. citizens of Cameroonian origin for conspiring to provide material support to armed separatist fighters in Cameroon. The verdict, delivered on Monday in the Western District of Missouri, marks a significant development in the legal pursuit of individuals in the diaspora accused of financing violence in the North West and South West regions.

Francis Chenyi, 52, of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Lah Nestor Langmi, 49, of Buffalo, New York, were found guilty of conspiring to provide resources intended to kill, kidnap, and maim persons in a foreign country. The charges also included conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction outside the United States.

The Charges and Evidence

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the convictions stem from a long-running investigation into the flow of funds and equipment from the United States to separatist groups, specifically the “Ambazonia Restoration Forces.”

Federal prosecutors presented evidence that Chenyi and Langmi held senior positions within an organization that solicited donations from the diaspora. While some funds were raised under the guise of humanitarian aid or community support, the court found that substantial amounts were directly channeled to purchase weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials.

Key details revealed during the trial included:

IED Construction: The defendants provided funds specifically for the construction of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to be used against Cameroonian government forces and civilians.

Kidnapping Plots: Evidence showed the men were involved in conspiracies to kidnap civilians for ransom. Notably, the DOJ highlighted the November 2020 kidnapping of Cardinal Christian Tumi and the traditional ruler of Nso, Sehm Mbinglo II , as incidents linked to the conspiracy.

Targeting Civilians: Messages presented in court revealed discussions regarding the enforcement of “lockdowns” and targeting individuals seen as enabling the government.

AFCON Attacks: The prosecution provided evidence that Langmi attempted to coordinate attacks near venues hosting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The “Diaspora Connection”

This case highlights the growing scrutiny on the role of the Cameroonian diaspora in the ongoing Anglophone Crisis. For years, authorities in Yaoundé have alleged that the conflict is fueled by financiers abroad. This conviction represents one of the most high-profile instances of the U.S. government taking legal action against such activities on its soil.

“As the verdict indicates, whether you’re committing a crime locally or—as in this case—supporting illegal conduct half a world away, when you conspire to violate federal law, we will hold you accountable,” stated U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price following the verdict.

FBI Special Agent Stephen Cyrus added that the verdict sends a message to anyone in the United States attempting to support violent acts globally. “The guilty verdict brings to a close a conspiracy… to support a plot that, among other acts, included kidnapping Cameroonian civilians and holding them for ransom,” Cyrus said.

Sentencing and Next Steps

Following the guilty verdict, both men now face significant prison time. Under U.S. federal statutes, they are subject to a sentence of up to 15 years for the material support conspiracy and up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit international money laundering.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. A third defendant originally indicted in the case, Claude N. Chi of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was also subject to similar charges.

Fas t Facts