“We Are Not the Favorites”: Coach David Pagou Heaps Pressure on Hosts Morocco Ahead of Quarter-Final Clash

CameroonOnline.ORG | The atmosphere is electric as we approach the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations. The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are set to face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in what promises to be a historic clash.

Facing the host nation is never easy, but Cameroon Head Coach David Pagou and 19-year-old forward Christian Kofane appeared calm and focused during the pre-match press conference. From injury updates to mind games regarding the “favorite” tag, here is a breakdown of what was said.

Watch the full press conference below:

1. The Underdog Strategy

Coach Pagou wasted no time in shifting the pressure squarely onto the shoulders of the host nation. Despite Cameroon’s history of success, Pagou insisted that the past does not guarantee the future.

When asked if Cameroon is ready to eliminate the hosts, Pagou was pragmatic:

“Morocco is the natural favorite… they are semi-finalists of a World Cup. We know we will have a difficult match against a very good team. We will try to challenge them.”

He emphasized that while Cameroon has a history of beating host nations (like Morocco in 1988), the current Moroccan side has “restructured” and possesses world-class talent like Achraf Hakimi.

2. Injury Updates: “The Infirmary is Always Visited”

Concerns were raised regarding the fitness of Yongwa and Nagida. Coach Pagou admitted that at this stage of the tournament, players are rarely at 100%.

Yongwa: Suffered a strain against South Africa but is under observation by Dr. Fosseu.

The Squad: The coach noted that they are managing “bobos” (minor injuries) and focusing on the psychological ability to play through pain to represent the nation.

3. The “Hemle” (Mental Spirit)

A reporter asked if Cameroon’s reliance on “Hemle” (the fighting spirit) is used to mask technical deficiencies. Pagou defended the concept passionately. He described Hemle not as a lack of technique, but as the “courage” to face a mountain and move forward.

“At equal levels, it is often the mental aspect that makes the difference… We ally technique, tactics, and Hemle.”

4. Unfazed by the Crowd: Christian Kofane’s Confidence

One of the highlights of the conference was the cool demeanor of 19-year-old player Christian Kofane. When asked if he was intimidated by the prospect of playing in front of 68,000 Moroccan fans, he shrugged it off with a comparison to European football.

“Regarding the pressure… in Germany, there is a club, Dortmund, I think their supporters are more numerous than those of Morocco. So regarding the public, there is no pressure, it’s tranquil.”

Kofane also dismissed questions about personal glory (becoming top scorer), stating his only goal is to “make Cameroon proud.”

5. Faith Over Fear

When asked if he feared “home refereeing” favoring Morocco, Coach Pagou took a spiritual stance. He stated, “A child of God has no fear,” suggesting that obstacles can be transformed into advantages. He expressed confidence in African refereeing and refused to use officiating as a pre-emptive excuse.

Final Thoughts

While the media tried to draw comparisons between the two Federation Presidents (Samuel Eto’o and Fouzi Lekjaa) or the two coaches, Pagou remained humble. He acknowledged he is still building his international resume compared to Morocco’s Walid Regragui.

The Strategy? Survive the host’s “strong moments,” stay disciplined for 85 minutes if necessary, and strike when the opportunity arises.