World Cup: Eto’o wants Cameroon to dominate & ‘bring trophy home’

GOAL | The Fecafoot boss has expressed his desire to see the Indomitable Lions go all the way in Qatar and not just make up the numbers

Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o does not want the Indomitable Lions to just make up the numbers at the 2022 World Cup but rather try and bring the trophy home.

Cameroon are in Group G alongside five-time winners Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland as they return to the grand stage after failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament, but Eto’o wants them to grab the opportunity and go all the way.

“During last week’s General Assembly, we came together to discuss the road ahead for Cameroonian football,” Eto’o said via a social media post.