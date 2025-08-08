1MinutePay Expands Operations to Cameroon in Strategic African Push

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.OTG | Cameroon is set to become one of the latest African markets to gain access to a major international gift card exchange platform. 1MinutePay, previously operating in select regions, has announced a strategic rebranding alongside its expansion into three new countries: Kenya, Cameroon, and South Africa.

For Cameroon, this move marks the arrival of a service positioned to cater to both English- and French-speaking users, reflecting the country’s bilingual nature. The company has indicated that local currency transactions, region-specific interfaces, and bilingual customer support will be part of its offering. The aim is to make gift card exchanges quicker, more secure, and easier to navigate for users across the Central African region.

The decision to enter Cameroon appears to align with the growing demand for reliable digital financial services in the country, where online commerce and cross-border transactions are increasingly common. 1MinutePay’s focus on fast processing, multiple payment options, and security measures is expected to address some of the challenges Cameroonians face in accessing consistent and trustworthy exchange services.

While the long-term impact of this expansion remains to be seen, the company’s arrival in Cameroon adds another option for individuals and businesses engaging with the global gift card market, potentially broadening financial inclusion in a space that continues to evolve across Africa.

Source: TechNext.ng