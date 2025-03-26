2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon Responds with Conviction Against Libya

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a compelling display of unity and determination, Cameroon’s national football team responded to recent internal tensions with a strong performance on the pitch. The Indomitable Lions defeated Libya 3-1 in Yaoundé, reclaiming momentum in Group D of the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A Plea for Peace Before the Battle

On the eve of the match, Cameroonian captain Vincent Aboubakar stood before the media flanked by his teammates and delivered a bold statement. He appealed for peace between the Ministry of Sports and the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), whose ongoing dispute has cast a shadow over national football.

“Given the seriousness of the situation we are experiencing, we cannot remain silent,” Aboubakar declared. “These recent difficulties extend beyond sport and affect our performance and the image of our great nation. The victory on the field is the result of the coach’s hard work. Let him work in peace—especially with his assistant, who is tactically essential.”

It was a rare and courageous moment. With 15 years of service to the national team and over 100 caps, Aboubakar used his voice to demand change and unity from football authorities. Despite the risk of controversy, the message was clear: the players had taken on the role of mediators, urging calm so they could focus on their job—winning.

Performance with Purpose

Just days earlier, Cameroon had disappointed with a goalless draw against Eswatini. But on match day, the Lions came out with renewed purpose. Though not spectacular, their performance was organized, effective, and most importantly—victorious.

Aboubakar led the charge, earning and converting a penalty in the 27th minute. Bryan Mbeumo followed with a well-taken goal in the 53rd minute, doubling the lead. Aboubakar then returned with a second goal in the 61st, sealing the result with a confident finish. Libya managed to pull one back in the 90th minute through Ezoo El Mariamy, but the match had already been decided.

The 3-1 win places Cameroon just one point behind Group D leaders Cape Verde, keeping their World Cup hopes well within reach.

Cameroon’s Way Forward

Cameroon’s performance against Libya proved more than just a return to form. It was a message: despite the institutional chaos behind the scenes, the players are focused, united, and capable. With Group D wide open and qualification in sight, the Indomitable Lions have shown they are ready to rise—not just as athletes, but as stewards of their national game.