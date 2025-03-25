Cameroon Football Crisis: Coaches’ Bonuses Suspended Amid Growing Tensions

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | According to multiple Cameroonian media outlets, the country’s Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, has suspended the bonuses for coaches appointed by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot). This unexpected move comes just hours before the critical match between Cameroon and Libya.

The responsibility for paying bonuses now falls solely on Fecafoot. Those affected include David Pagou, Ntougou Mpile, Timothée Atouba, Nicolas Alnoudji, Thierry Ndo, Dr. Fotso, and the team’s physiotherapists.

This decision follows ongoing friction between the Ministry of Sports and Fecafoot. A particular flashpoint occurred during the recent Eswatini-Cameroon match, where Joachim Mununga, assistant to head coach Marc Brys, was sidelined from the bench—allegedly by Fecafoot. This act, deemed disrespectful by the Minister, prompted the suspension of payments to all technical staff appointed by the federation.

These tensions are now visibly affecting team morale. The Indomitable Lions recently issued a public statement urging a return to calm and unity within the squad. They reaffirmed their full support for head coach Marc Brys and his staff, praising their vision and commitment to Cameroonian football.

However, they warned that ongoing disputes and administrative interference are compromising their performance and shared goals.

In a direct appeal to Fecafoot, the players called for the restoration of a stable working environment. “The recent disruptions do not help our coach, our staff, or us as players. These tensions are affecting our performance and our ability to meet our objectives,” the players stated. “We urge the Federation to do everything possible to allow our coach and his team to work in peace and stability.”

As the team prepares for its next match, fans and stakeholders alike will be watching closely to see if unity can be restored—or if internal conflicts will continue to cast a shadow over Cameroon’s football ambitions.