“Above the Law”: Marc Brys Slams Samuel Eto’o in Explosive Interview

CameroonOnline.ORG | According to reporting by Sporza, former Cameroon national team coach Marc Brys has spoken candidly about the ongoing deadlock within Cameroonian football governance, directing sharp criticism at Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Brys described the situation as deeply troubling, claiming that Eto’o behaves as if he is above the law, creating instability at the very top of the sport in the country.

The conflict centers on Brys’s appointment as head coach by Cameroon’s Ministry of Sports in 2024. Despite this official designation, Brys was prevented from fully carrying out his role, including traveling with the national team. He stated that logistical arrangements were deliberately blocked, leaving him sidelined while the team continued its campaign under interim technical leadership. Brys labeled the entire episode amateurish and unlawful, emphasizing the lack of transparency and communication throughout the process.

Despite being physically absent, Brys maintained that he stayed in contact with players and staff and remained committed to his responsibilities. He insisted that his contract was still legally valid and confirmed that he had sought legal advice to protect his position. Brys also expressed hope that international football authorities might intervene, as he viewed the dispute as a serious governance issue rather than a purely sporting disagreement.

This standoff is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of tension surrounding football administration in Cameroon. Samuel Eto’o, a former global football icon, has been at the center of several high-profile controversies since assuming a leadership role. While his playing legacy remains unquestioned, his presidency has drawn criticism for confrontational decision-making and power struggles with coaches and officials.

Cameroon’s national team has continued to compete despite the off-field turmoil, but the situation underscores how administrative conflict can cast a long shadow over sporting performance. As long as governance disputes remain unresolved, Cameroonian football risks being defined as much by courtroom arguments and political maneuvering as by results on the pitch.