Achraf Hakimi Wins the 2025 Marc-Vivien Foé Award

At just 26 years of age, Achraf Hakimi has once again reaffirmed his place among the elite in world football. The Moroccan international, currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has been named the 2025 winner of the prestigious Marc-Vivien Foé Award. Presented by RFI and France 24, this accolade honors the best African player in France’s Ligue 1.

This recognition is well deserved, not as a culmination, but as a milestone in the flourishing career of a player at the peak of his powers. Already a finalist in 2024 behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakimi rose to the top this season by showcasing consistency, leadership, and undeniable influence throughout the 2024–2025 campaign.

With 4 goals and 8 assists, Hakimi stood out for more than just statistics. His defensive solidity, combined with a constant presence in PSG’s attacking play, made him a cornerstone of Luis Enrique’s system. As vice-captain and a natural leader, Hakimi brought a level of maturity, tactical intelligence, and relentless energy that elevated his game and inspired his teammates.

Upon receiving the award, Hakimi expressed his pride:

“It is an honor for me to join the ranks of great players who have won this prize. It is a reward for my hard work and for the efforts of the entire club.”

The recognition speaks volumes. Achraf Hakimi has reached full professional maturity and is now widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football. Whether in the red and blue of PSG or the colors of the Moroccan national team, the “Lion of the Atlas” has become indispensable.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique summed it up perfectly:

“Achraf has become more disciplined defensively and more efficient overall. He is a key figure, a role model for the younger players.”

As the 2025 Marc-Vivien Foé laureate, Hakimi not only celebrates personal success but also continues to carry the hopes of his club and country on his capable shoulders. His journey is far from over, and the football world will undoubtedly be watching what comes next.