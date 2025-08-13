AfroBasket Shock: Indomitable Lions Dethrone Tunisia

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | LUANDA (Angola) – Ten years of unbeaten dominance ended in just forty minutes. On Wednesday night, Cameroon delivered a stunning performance to topple defending champions Tunisia 86-65 in Group B action at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Luanda.

From the tip-off, the Indomitable Lions showed relentless intensity. Williams Narace led the charge with a game-high 20 points, supported by Jeremiah Hills (14 points) and rising center Yves Missi (12 points). Fabian Ateba also added crucial baskets to widen the gap.







Tunisia, led by Jawhar Jawadi (16 points), Mohamed Ochi (12), and Omar Abada (11), fought to keep pace but could not disrupt Cameroon’s momentum.

In their tenth-ever AfroBasket meeting, both sides produced a thrilling first quarter before Cameroon took control, silencing Tunisian hopes. The message to the rest of the tournament was loud and clear: the Indomitable Lions are here to hunt the giants.