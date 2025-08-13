Cameroon: Bishops Meet with Presidency Ahead of October Election, Stress Peace and Unity

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A delegation from the Permanent Council of the Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (CENC) met on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, with Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister of State and Secretary General of the Presidency, acting on behalf of President Paul Biya.

The group, led by Archbishop Andrew Nkea of Bamenda, President of the CENC, had requested the meeting. According to official statements, the Bishops emphasized their intention to pray for peace before, during, and after Cameroon’s October presidential election.

Government communications described the encounter as a moment of shared commitment to “peace, unity, and stability,” echoing longstanding themes in state messaging. These principles, often highlighted by President Biya as foundational to the country’s future, were presented as being in alignment with the Church’s mission.

While the official narrative stressed harmony between Church leaders and the Head of State’s vision, it remains unclear whether the meeting constituted an explicit endorsement of the President’s re-election bid. Similar visits in the past have been interpreted by some observers as tacit political support, while others argue they are simply part of the Church’s broader engagement with national institutions.

The delegation and the Presidency both reiterated calls to avoid actions that could endanger national cohesion, urging an end to political violence and the easing of tensions in the run-up to the vote.

Given Cameroon’s political climate and the timing of such high-profile visits, the optics are likely to fuel ongoing debate over the role of traditional and religious authorities in the electoral landscape—particularly in a country where symbolic gestures can be as politically significant as formal endorsements.