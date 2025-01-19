Brenda Biya: A Tale of Privilege Amidst Cameroon’s LGBTQ+ Crackdown

Share Facebook

CameronOnline.ORG | Cameroon is a country where LGBTQ+ individuals live under the constant threat of persecution. Same-sex relationships are criminalized under Section 347 of the penal code, carrying penalties of up to five years in prison. The 2010 Cybercrime Law further outlaws using electronic devices for same-sex proposals, punishable by up to two years in prison. Despite these strict laws, Brenda Biya, the daughter of President Paul Biya, seems to enjoy an untouchable status after coming out as a lesbian in 2024.

LGBTQ+ Persecution in Cameroon

The plight of the LGBTQ+ community in Cameroon is dire. Arrests, torture, and public humiliation are common for those suspected of engaging in same-sex relationships. Videos of violent attacks against LGBTQ+ individuals often circulate on social media, further emboldening homophobic sentiments. In October 2024, prosecutors in Douala ordered four detainees to undergo anal examinations against their will in a discredited attempt to “prove” their homosexuality. Such acts highlight the extent of the discrimination and dehumanization faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

The Brenda Biya Paradox

Despite these draconian measures, Brenda Biya’s public coming-out last summer sparked mixed reactions. While many rights groups lauded her courage, questions arose about the privileges she enjoys as the president’s daughter. Brenda has continued to live freely, traveling in and out of Cameroon and hosting public events. Most recently, she launched Bree Cosmetics in Yaoundé, a luxurious event attended by members of Cameroon’s elite and government officials — the very government enforcing anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

This freedom stands in stark contrast to the reality faced by other LGBTQ+ Cameroonians, who risk imprisonment or worse for simply being themselves. The situation begs the question: Is coming out in Cameroon a privilege reserved for the well-connected?

Reactions and Challenges

Critics in Cameroon have pointed out the blatant hypocrisy. Last year, the DDHP Movement filed a complaint against Brenda Biya with the public prosecutor, arguing that “no one is above the law.” According to Philippe Nsoue, a member of the group, “Whenever a Cameroonian citizen or foreigner commits acts that go against the [LGBT] situation in our country, we must seek judicial recourse.”

Despite these calls for action, Brenda Biya remains untouched by the laws that have ruined countless lives. Her ability to live openly as a lesbian in a nation hostile to LGBTQ+ individuals highlights the deep inequalities within Cameroon’s justice system.

Alice Nkom’s Fight for Human Rights

As Brenda Biya enjoys impunity, prominent lawyer and human rights activist Alice Nkom faces government persecution. Nkom, a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and president of the Human Rights Defenders Network in Central Africa (Redhac), has been accused of endangering state security, financing terrorism, and supporting separatist groups.

The Cameroonian government has also targeted Redhac, suspending its activities and sealing its offices under questionable legal grounds. Nkom defied the order, arguing that the government failed to follow proper procedures for the suspension of an organization, as established by a 1990 law.

A Nation of Double Standards

The contrasting experiences of Brenda Biya and the broader LGBTQ+ community underscore the deep-seated inequities in Cameroon. While one individual enjoys immunity thanks to her privileged status, others face imprisonment, torture, or worse for the same identity. Brenda’s story raises critical questions about justice, equality, and whether laws in Cameroon truly apply to all.

In a country where LGBTQ+ individuals are criminalized, the freedom afforded to Brenda Biya is a stark reminder of the power of privilege — and the urgent need for systemic change.