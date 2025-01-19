Brenda Biya Launches Bree Cosmetics in Yaoundé

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Brenda Biya, daughter of long-time President Paul Biya, continues to make waves after publicly coming out as LGBTQ+ last summer, despite its criminalization in Cameroon.

This week, she inaugurated Bree Cosmetics in Yaoundé, an event that drew the city’s elite and was graced by the presence of Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary-General of the Presidency, highlighting its significance.

Located in the chic Bastos neighborhood, Bree Cosmetics is poised to redefine beauty in Cameroon with innovative products, personalized care, and expert advice.

Brenda expressed her pride in contributing to the nation’s beauty industry while empowering both women and men with high-quality offerings.