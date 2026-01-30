CAF Slams Senegal and Morocco with Record Fines and Suspensions Following AFCON Final Chaos

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CAIRO – CameroonOnline.ORG | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board has handed down a series of unprecedented sanctions against the football federations of Senegal (FSF) and Morocco (FRMF). The rulings follow a chaotic and highly controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Rabat, which saw Senegal emerge as champions amidst scenes of unsporting conduct and crowd unrest.

The Disciplinary Board’s decision, released on Wednesday, targets high-ranking officials and star players while imposing financial penalties totaling nearly $1 million.

Heavy Blow for the African Champions

Despite securing the continental trophy, Senegal’s victory has been overshadowed by severe individual and collective punishments.

Pape Bouna Thiaw (Head Coach): Handed a five-match suspension from official CAF competitions and a $100,000 fine . The board cited “unsporting conduct” and bringing the game into disrepute, particularly regarding his role in leading players off the pitch during a 20-minute stoppage.

Player Suspensions: Key attackers Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr have each received two-match bans for aggressive behavior toward the match officials.

Federation Fines: The FSF has been ordered to pay a total of $615,000. This includes two separate $300,000 fines for the “improper conduct” of supporters and the unsporting behavior of the technical staff, plus a $15,000 penalty for team misconduct after five players were cautioned during the match.

Morocco Sanctioned Over “Ball Boy” and VAR Incidents

Host nation Morocco also faces significant disciplinary action for organizational failures and player conduct during the heated final.

Achraf Hakimi: The national team captain received a two-match suspension (with one match suspended for a one-year probationary period).

Ismaël Saibari: Hit with a three-match ban and a $100,000 fine for unsporting conduct.

Organizational Penalties: The FRMF was fined $200,000 specifically for the “inappropriate behavior” of stadium ball boys. An additional $100,000 was levied after players and staff invaded the VAR review area to obstruct the referee, and $15,000 for the use of lasers by fans.

Morocco’s Protest Rejected

In a move that solidifies Senegal’s standing as champions, the CAF Disciplinary Board officially rejected the protest lodged by the FRMF. Morocco had argued that Senegal should forfeit the match under Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations after their brief walk-off following a controversial penalty decision.

CAF ruled that the circumstances did not meet the criteria for a forfeit, confirming the 1-0 result in favor of the Lions of Teranga.

“These sanctions serve as a strong reminder that all teams, officials, and supporters must uphold the values of respect, discipline, and integrity,” CAF stated in their official release.

The scale of these fines marks a turning point in CAF’s disciplinary approach, signaling a “zero-tolerance” policy for conduct that damages the image of African football on the global stage.