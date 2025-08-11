Cameroon Archbishop Calls Out Government Failures Ahead of Contentious Election

Share Facebook

CameroonOnlie.ORG | According to Crux, Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala has issued one of the most direct critiques yet of President Paul Biya’s administration, releasing a 16-page pastoral letter on August 8, 2025—just two months before Cameroonians head to the polls on October 12. His statement decries what he sees as a deep moral and institutional decay under Biya’s leadership, despite Cameroon’s wealth in natural resources.

“Our society is shaken by multiple ills that afflict all social strata,” Kleda wrote, outlining a bleak national picture marked by chronic unemployment, corruption, social inequality, and deteriorating public trust. He pointed to government mismanagement as a central cause, suggesting that decades of poor governance have squandered opportunities for real development.

President Paul Biya, now 92 years old, has ruled Cameroon since 1982, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders. Over four decades in power, Biya has faced repeated criticism for his tight grip on political life, an electoral process widely seen as favoring incumbents, and limited tolerance for dissent. His government has also struggled to contain the violent separatist conflict in the country’s English-speaking regions, which began in 2016 and has displaced hundreds of thousands.

The Catholic Church in Cameroon, to which roughly one-third of the population belongs, has historically sought to balance moral advocacy with caution in political matters. However, this is not the first time it has spoken out. In the 1990s, during Cameroon’s wave of pro-democracy movements, bishops issued statements urging transparency and multi-party democracy. More recently, Church leaders have raised concerns about electoral fairness and the humanitarian toll of the Anglophone crisis.

Kleda’s new letter continues that tradition of engagement but carries an unusually urgent tone, urging citizens to take an active role in shaping the nation’s future. He appeals for voter responsibility, asking the electorate to choose leaders with integrity, vision, and a commitment to the common good. His message, though not naming Biya directly as unfit for office, leaves little doubt about his stance on the current trajectory of governance.

With elections looming, the archbishop’s remarks could add moral weight to opposition voices and intensify public debate. Whether his intervention will influence the outcome is uncertain, but its timing suggests a deliberate attempt to push both leaders and citizens toward meaningful change.