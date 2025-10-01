Cameroon Inaugurates New Ministry of Public Works Headquarters in Yaoundé

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | On September 30, 2025, a ceremony in Yaoundé marked the official inauguration of the new headquarters of Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Works. The event was presided over by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and attended by government officials and invited guests.

The construction of the building was carried out by Sinohydro Corporation Limited, a Chinese company specializing in engineering and construction. The facility will now house the central services of the ministry, which plays a critical role in planning, executing, and monitoring infrastructure projects across the country, including roads, railways, water systems, and other public works.

According to officials, the new headquarters represents the government’s commitment to modernizing its institutions and improving operational efficiency. The project is also seen as a reflection of the ongoing cooperation between Cameroon and China in the field of infrastructure development.



Details regarding the architectural design, financing, and overall cost of the project were not broadly disclosed. However, the inauguration highlighted the significance that the government attaches to strengthening its administrative and logistical capacity.

Observers note that the new building is expected to enhance the ministry’s internal organization, particularly in coordinating infrastructure projects nationwide. It may serve as a platform for better planning, greater transparency, and more rigorous execution of major development initiatives.

In the short and medium term, the effectiveness of this investment will depend on the maintenance of the facility, the ability of staff to utilize it effectively, and the continuity of partnerships established. Proper use of the new space, adoption of modern technologies, and synergy with other ministries will be key factors in ensuring the building fulfills its intended role.