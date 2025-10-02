Cameroon U17 Women’s Coach Suspended Amid Misconduct Allegations

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Just weeks before the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has announced the immediate suspension of Joseph Brian Ndoko, head coach of the U17 Lionesses. The decision follows serious allegations of moral misconduct, which prompted the federation to act swiftly in order to safeguard the integrity of the team.

Ndoko, a well-known figure in Cameroonian women’s football who previously managed the senior Lionesses, successfully guided the U17 squad to a historic World Cup qualification. However, his absence at this critical stage now raises both sporting and ethical concerns.

In an official communiqué, FECAFOOT stressed its “unwavering commitment to protecting the moral and physical integrity of the players” and its determination to uphold ethical values in national, continental, and global football.

To ensure continuity and stability, technical leadership of the U17 team has been handed to Ms. Ndoumou Mike Joséphine Mimosette, assistant coach of the senior national women’s team. Her experience with the Indomitable Lionesses is expected to provide much-needed reassurance and leadership as the young squad prepares for the global stage.

This suspension sends a strong message from FECAFOOT: no position, no matter how strategic, will outweigh the federation’s responsibility to protect its athletes and preserve ethical standards. While Cameroonian fans will now watch the World Cup without the architect of the U17 team’s qualification, the priority remains the safety and well-being of the players.

The coming weeks will be critical for the Lionesses, as the team adapts to new leadership under Mimosette. Meanwhile, the allegations against Ndoko will continue to be investigated, with the sporting community closely following developments.