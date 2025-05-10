Cameroon’s 2nd phase of deep seaport opens for operation

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, May 9 (Xinhua) — Cameroonian authorities on Friday inaugurated the second phase of Kribi Deep Seaport in the southern part of the country, noting that the new maritime facility opens a new vista of economic development for the Central African nation.

Constructed by the China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC), the Kribi Deep Seaport is the first deep seaport in Cameroon and the biggest in the Central Africa region.

To mark the inauguration, MSC Turkiye, one of the world’s largest container ships with a capacity of 24,346 TEU, docked at the port on the eve of the occasion.

“The start of operation for the second phase of Kribi Deep Seaport opens a new era for our economic growth. The structural transformation of our economic is a major challenge. For the government, Kribi seaport was constructed for a decisive step for the industrialization of Cameroon,” said Cameroon’s Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe who attended the ceremony.

He said that the port had become indispensable in improving the competitiveness of companies in the country and is now a reference in the Gulf of Guinea.

“The Kribi Deep Seaport stands as one of the flagship projects of China-Cameroon cooperation and serves as a model for China-Africa collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative. The first phase container berth has already surpassed its designed capacity,” said Chen Ze, general manager of CHEC Central Africa Division said while addressing dignitaries at the occasion.

The first phase of the port became operational in 2018, giving a boost to the country’s economy, while construction of the second phase began in 2019.

