Cape Verde Makes History as Cameroon Waits in Suspense

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | For the first time ever, Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks have qualified for the FIFA World Cup™, writing a golden chapter in their football history. Their dream became reality after a commanding 3–0 victory over Eswatini, a result that crowned a strong qualifying campaign filled with determination and heart.

Cape Verde’s Triumph: A New Force Emerges in African Football

Cabo Verde 3–0 Eswatini

Goals: Livramento (48’), W. Semedo (55’), Stopira (90’)

After battling through harsh winds and relentless opposition, Bubista’s men finally broke through in the second half.

Dailon Livramento opened the scoring from close range, breaking Eswatini’s resistance.

Willy Semedo quickly doubled the lead, capitalizing on a rebound from Ryan Mendes’ effort.

The final flourish came from veteran Stopira, who at 37 years old sealed the win in stoppage time — a poetic moment for a player who has worn the Cape Verdean colors since 2008.

Cape Verde’s rise is not only a national victory but also a symbol of how smaller African nations are now challenging traditional football powers. Their qualification will surely inspire generations of young players across the continent.

Cameroon Held by Angola: A Pause in the Lions’ Roar

Cameroon 0–0 Angola

Meanwhile, the Indomitable Lions were held to a frustrating draw against Angola, a result that leaves their World Cup fate uncertain. Despite creating the better chances, Marc Brys’ men could not find the back of the net.

Nouhou Tolo tested Angolan goalkeeper Marques after a clever pass from Nagida ,

Arthur Avom came close with a dangerous effort,

and at the other end, Andre Onana made crucial saves to keep Cameroon in the game.

Angola, however, proved stubborn, with Mabululo hitting the woodwork twice — a reminder that every World Cup dream demands total focus until the final whistle.

For now, Cameroonians must wait. The Lions still have a chance to progress depending on other results. The entire nation watches anxiously, hoping to see their beloved team roar again on the world stage.

Elsewhere in Africa: Mixed Fortunes

Mauritius 0–0 Libya – A deadlock between two already-eliminated teams, with Ezzeddin El Maremi and Husain Taqtaq coming closest for Libya. The Mediterranean Knights finish third in Group D, while Mauritius closes in fifth.

Lesotho 1–0 Zimbabwe

Goal: Kalake (90’+3)

In a thrilling Southern African encounter, Hlompho Kalake scored a spectacular stoppage-time winner, securing a famous victory for Lesotho and sending home fans into wild celebration.

Reflections for Cameroon

Cape Verde’s historic qualification stands as both a celebration and a strong reminder for Cameroon. African football is evolving rapidly, and nations once labeled as outsiders are now rising confidently to challenge the continent’s traditional powers.

For the Indomitable Lions, the dream of reaching the FIFA World Cup™ is not over, but their fate now lies beyond their control. The draw against Angola leaves Cameroon in second place in their group, forcing them to wait and see if they will rank among the four best runners-up who advance to the intercontinental playoffs.

The final verdict will only be known once the remaining fixtures are completed tomorrow.

Cameroon had entered the match knowing they needed a victory against Angola and a Cape Verde setback to secure automatic qualification. However, the goalless draw in Yaoundé means they must now place their hopes in the playoff route — and in the unpredictable twists of football destiny.