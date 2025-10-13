Cameroon vs Angola Today — Live Streams & Countdown to Kickoff

CameroonOnline.ORG | One of the standout matches in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place this Monday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, as Cameroon hosts Angola in a high-stakes encounter.
The Indomitable Lions return to action on home soil, ready to deliver another thrilling performance in front of their passionate supporters. This fixture promises intensity, skill, and determination from both sides — a true test of strength in Africa’s road to the World Cup.
With Cameroon’s strong record at home and Angola’s recent rise in form, this clash offers not only great sporting excitement but also intriguing possibilities for those analyzing or predicting the outcome.
Here is a comprehensive guide to watching Cameroon’s next matches .
Where to Watch Cameroon’s Next Match + Full Broadcast Guide
Match: Cameroon vs Angola
Date: October 13, 2025
Kickoff: 7:00 PM (Cameroon Time)
Countdown:
How to Watch Cameroon Live
Cameroon’s national team — the Indomitable Lions — will take on Angola in what promises to be another thrilling encounter. Whether you are watching from Douala, Yaoundé, or abroad, here is how to follow the action live.
Cameroon
Watch the match live on:
-
DStv Now
-
SuperSport OTT 7
-
New World Sport1
-
SuperSport MaXimo 1
-
SuperSport Action Africa
-
Equinoxe TV
-
CRTV Sports
These broadcasters will carry the match live, with pre-game analysis, halftime commentary, and full post-match coverage.
In Angola
Fans in Angola can tune in through:
-
DStv Now
-
SuperSport OTT 7
-
TPA
-
ZAP
-
SuperSport MaXimo 1
-
SuperSport Action Africa
International Broadcast Guide
Cameroonians living abroad can also enjoy the game through various platforms around the world.
France
-
L’Équipe Live Foot
Netherlands
-
ESPN
-
ESPN 2
-
Canal+ Netherlands
Nigeria
-
DStv Now
-
SuperSport OTT 7
-
SuperSport MaXimo 1
-
SuperSport Action Africa
Portugal
-
Sport TV Multiscreen
-
Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia
-
Shahid
South Africa
-
DStv App
-
SuperSport OTT 7
-
MáXimo 360
-
SuperSport Football
-
SuperSport MaXimo 1
-
SuperSport Action Africa
China
-
ZhiBo8
Germany
-
Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United States
-
ESPN
-
ESPN Select
-
ESPN App
International Access
-
FIFA+
