Cameroon vs Angola Today — Live Streams & Countdown to Kickoff

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | One of the standout matches in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place this Monday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, as Cameroon hosts Angola in a high-stakes encounter.

The Indomitable Lions return to action on home soil, ready to deliver another thrilling performance in front of their passionate supporters. This fixture promises intensity, skill, and determination from both sides — a true test of strength in Africa’s road to the World Cup.

With Cameroon’s strong record at home and Angola’s recent rise in form, this clash offers not only great sporting excitement but also intriguing possibilities for those analyzing or predicting the outcome.

Here is a comprehensive guide to watching Cameroon’s next matches .

Where to Watch Cameroon’s Next Match + Full Broadcast Guide

Match: Cameroon vs Angola

Date: October 13, 2025

Kickoff: 7:00 PM (Cameroon Time)



Countdown:

Cameroon vs Angola

How to Watch Cameroon Live

Cameroon’s national team — the Indomitable Lions — will take on Angola in what promises to be another thrilling encounter. Whether you are watching from Douala, Yaoundé, or abroad, here is how to follow the action live.

Cameroon

Watch the match live on:

DStv Now

SuperSport OTT 7

New World Sport1

SuperSport MaXimo 1

SuperSport Action Africa

Equinoxe TV

CRTV Sports

These broadcasters will carry the match live, with pre-game analysis, halftime commentary, and full post-match coverage.

In Angola

Fans in Angola can tune in through:

DStv Now

SuperSport OTT 7

TPA

ZAP

SuperSport MaXimo 1

SuperSport Action Africa

International Broadcast Guide

Cameroonians living abroad can also enjoy the game through various platforms around the world.

France

L’Équipe Live Foot

Netherlands

ESPN

ESPN 2

Canal+ Netherlands

Nigeria

DStv Now

SuperSport OTT 7

SuperSport MaXimo 1

SuperSport Action Africa

Portugal

Sport TV Multiscreen

Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia

Shahid

South Africa

DStv App

SuperSport OTT 7

MáXimo 360

SuperSport Football

SuperSport MaXimo 1

SuperSport Action Africa

China

ZhiBo8

Germany

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United States

ESPN

ESPN Select

ESPN App

International Access