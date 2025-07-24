Fabrice Olinga Referred to Court in Yaoundé Following Dispute with André Onana

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Fabrice Olinga once dazzled the football world, making headlines at just 16 years old as the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history. Today, the former Cameroonian prodigy is making news again—this time, for legal troubles.

According to multiple Cameroonian media outlets, Olinga has been referred to the Court of First Instance in Yaoundé. At the center of the case: a 100 million FCFA debt and defamation allegations against Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana.

Olinga’s career once showed immense promise. His early goal for Málaga in 2012 raised hopes that he could follow in the footsteps of legends like Roger Milla and Samuel Eto’o. But poor decisions, injuries, and a lack of discipline derailed his trajectory. Stints in lower-tier leagues across Europe followed, and the stardom faded.

In a recent televised appearance, Olinga launched a verbal attack on Onana, leading to accusations of defamation. Onana responded by raising the issue of an old debt. What began as a public feud escalated into legal action, with Olinga now facing the justice system.

His story is a cautionary tale—a reminder that raw talent is not enough. At 29 and currently without a club, whether Olinga can still recover remains uncertain. One thing is clear: this courtroom drama marks a stark contrast to the bright future he once seemed destined for.