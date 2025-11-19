FECAFOOT Election Showdown: Eto’o Pushes Forward as FIFA and CAF Step In

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroon Football Federation has confirmed that its General Elective Assembly will take place on 29 November 2025 in Mbankomo, even as tensions rise between the federation, the government and other football stakeholders. In an official communiqué dated 18 November 2025, the federation announced that representatives from both FIFA and CAF will be present to ensure the proper conduct of the presidential and executive committee elections.

At the heart of the standoff is Samuel Eto’o, the current FECAFOOT president and the only approved candidate for re-election. His determination to proceed with the vote — despite a government directive requesting suspension of the electoral process over alleged irregularities — has intensified the conflict. The Ministry of Sports argues that the process has excluded certain actors and therefore lacks legitimacy.

Eto’o and his supporters counter that the involvement of FIFA and CAF affirms the federation’s autonomy and protects it from political interference, a principle consistently upheld in international football governance. By confirming that global and continental emissaries will attend the vote, FECAFOOT signals its intention to move ahead regardless of external pressure.

The situation highlights the complex balance between state oversight and the independence of sports institutions, while also revealing how international football bodies can influence local disputes. As the election date approaches, Cameroon’s football landscape remains on edge, with the future leadership of the federation set to be decided under intense scrutiny.