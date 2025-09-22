From Criticism to Praise: Brenda Biya’s Shift on Her Father’s Legacy

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The name Brenda Biya has once again stirred public debate in Cameroon. Known as the daughter of President Paul Biya, who has ruled the country for decades, Brenda recently found herself at the center of controversy after posting a video in which she urged citizens not to vote for her father. The video spread quickly, drawing both surprise and criticism. Now, in a new statement, she has stepped back, offering an apology and a candid admission of her own missteps.

In her mea culpa, Brenda does not shy away from responsibility. She acknowledges that her decision to speak on politics was an error. By her own account, she “knows nothing about politics” and should never have attempted to guide public opinion. The remarks, she explains, were born of a difficult period in her life and the impulsivity that accompanied it. With a tone of regret, she admits that her words may have caused harm and confusion.

Yet her apology is not only an act of contrition. It is also a declaration of loyalty. Where her first video questioned her father’s place in the country’s future, her latest one reaffirms her admiration for him. She describes Paul Biya as “a great man” and “an excellent candidate,” qualities she places alongside her mother’s compassion, which she says has always inspired her. In Brenda’s telling, the two parents together embody intellect and humanity, traits she deeply respects.

Her words also carry a more reflective note. She suggests that the legacy of her father’s presidency will be judged differently in time, calling it “a gem” that future generations may come to appreciate more fully. It is a striking contrast with her earlier denunciation, highlighting the inner conflict of a daughter torn between personal struggles and the public weight of her family name.

Still, Brenda concludes with a warning. She insists that citizens must think for themselves, that they should not take her words—past or present—as political guidance. “Do not listen to everything,” she urges, recognizing the dangers of blending private feelings with matters of national consequence.

In the end, Brenda Biya’s mea culpa reads as both apology and reflection. It reveals the pressure of living within the orbit of power, where a single statement can spark nationwide debate. Whether her retraction softens the impact of her earlier remarks remains to be seen, but it underscores one truth: in Cameroon, politics and family remain deeply entwined, and every voice within the Biya household carries echoes far beyond its walls.