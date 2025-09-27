Government Warns Against Alternative Proclamation of Election Results

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroonian government has publicly warned against the creation or use of a “parallel platform” for announcing the results of the upcoming presidential election.

At a press briefing, Paul Atanga Nji, the Minister of Territorial Administration, described such a parallel platform as “an intentional act of fraud.”

He also cautioned local authorities, electoral actors, and candidates not to entertain any disorder before, during, or after polling day.

According to officials, any attempt to proclaim results outside the state-sanctioned procedure would undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

The warning appears in the context of the 2025 presidential election in Cameroon, scheduled for October 12.

The government’s remarks also reflect heightened sensitivity about information flows and control over result announcements, especially given concerns about irregularities in past elections.

Observers will watch closely whether any parallel result-reporting structures emerge, and how the electoral commission, government, and opposition respond in the lead-up to polling day.