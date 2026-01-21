Indomitable Lions Roar Back! Cameroon Soars in January 2026 FIFA Rankings Cameroon Climbs 12 Spots

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroon national team has kicked off 2026 with a massive leap in the global standings. In the latest FIFA World Rankings released for January 2026, the Indomitable Lions have surged 12 places, making them the joint-biggest climber in this edition alongside Nigeria. They now sit at the 45th position worldwide.

By the Numbers: A Month of Gains The team has seen a significant boost in their coefficient, scoring a total of 1482.39 points. This is a marked improvement from their previous tally of 1440.43 in December 2025.

In total, Cameroon earned +41.96 points for the month of January alone. On the continental stage, this resurgence places them firmly as the 7th best team in Africa.

The AFCON Effect This remarkable breakthrough is undoubtedly fueled by Cameroon’s spirited performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The team fought their way to the quarter-finals, where they eventually bowed out to the host nation, Morocco. Despite the exit, the deep tournament run provided the necessary coefficient boost to vault them up the table.

Other Notable Changes in World Football While Cameroon celebrated their rise, they weren’t the only ones moving in the January rankings:

Nigeria: Shared the title of “Biggest Climber” (+12 spots) with Cameroon and secured the distinction of “Most Points Scored,” adding a massive +79.09 points to their tally.

Morocco: The AFCON hosts have reached dizzying new heights, achieving their new highest-ever rank at 8th in the world .

Equatorial Guinea: Suffered the month’s “Biggest Drop,” falling 10 places.

Gabon: Recorded the most significant coefficient slide, losing -44.97 points.

Data Table: Top CAF Teams in FIFA World Rankings (January 2026)