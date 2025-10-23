Internet Disruptions Reported in Cameroon as Protests Erupt Over Contested Election

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, October 23, 2025 — Internet access across Cameroon has been significantly disrupted amid widespread protests following the disputed presidential election held earlier this month. The internet monitoring organization NetBlocks confirmed “a major and ongoing disruption” to connectivity, warning that the blackout could hinder the flow of information and limit media coverage of unfolding events.

The disruptions coincide with escalating demonstrations in major cities after the Constitutional Council on Wednesday dismissed all petitions challenging the October 12 presidential election results. The decision clears the path for the formal announcement of results widely expected to confirm 92-year-old President Paul Biya as the winner.

Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for more than four decades, is poised to extend his 43-year tenure despite a resurgent opposition that has accused authorities of widespread irregularities during the vote. Opposition figures and civil society groups have alleged ballot manipulation, voter intimidation, and limited transparency in the counting process.

Protests have erupted in several urban centers, including the capital Yaoundé, Douala, and northern cities such as Maroua and Garoua, following partial results broadcast by local media suggesting Biya’s victory. Clashes between security forces and opposition supporters have been reported, with eyewitnesses describing scenes of tear gas deployment and arrests.

NetBlocks stated in an email to Reuters that its data showed a “significant and sustained impact” on national connectivity since Wednesday evening, with disruptions affecting both mobile and fixed-line services. The organization noted that the timing of the outage coincides with rising political unrest, suggesting an intentional effort to restrict information flow.

The Cameroonian government has not issued an official statement regarding the internet outages or the ongoing protests. Authorities have previously imposed connectivity restrictions during periods of political tension, including in the English-speaking regions affected by separatist unrest.

As tensions mount, observers warn that the current crisis could deepen long-standing political divisions in the Central African nation. Human rights groups have urged the government to ensure transparency in the electoral process and to respect citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and access to information.

With the final results expected to be announced in the coming days, Cameroon faces renewed scrutiny from international partners and regional bodies over its democratic credentials and handling of dissent.