Issa Tchiroma Escorted to Safety Amid Post-Election Turmoil

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary announced that soldiers loyal to him had escorted him to a secure location for protection following the country’s disputed presidential election.

Tchiroma, who had claimed victory in the October 12 vote, had been confined to his home in Garoua before being moved under military escort. “I thank the loyalist army for ensuring my safety,” he posted on Facebook.

The election results, which confirmed 92-year-old President Paul Biya as the winner, have triggered violent protests across the nation. Civil society groups report at least 23 protesters killed and more than 500 detained.

In response, Tchiroma called for a three-day nationwide shutdown starting Monday, urging citizens to close shops, halt activities, and stay home in peaceful protest. “Let the world see our resistance,” he said, emphasizing unity and the power of the people.