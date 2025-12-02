“I’ve Had Enough”: Marc Brys Breaks Silence as Power Struggle with Eto’o Reaches Breaking Point

Share Facebook

CameroonOnlineORG | Yaoundé, CameroonThe long-standing administrative cold war at the heart of Cameroonian football has reached a dramatic climax. Following months of tension between the Ministry of Sports and the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), head coach Marc Brys has expressed deep frustration with the working conditions surrounding the Indomitable Lions, culminating in a definitive rupture in relations with FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o.

In a candid interview with Belgian outlet HLN—widely circulated this week—the 62-year-old Belgian tactician declared he has “had enough,” signaling the end of his patience regarding what he describes as a campaign of sabotage against his tenure.

The “Umpteenth Farce”

Brys’s comments come in the wake of a tumultuous period that has seen the national team caught in a bureaucratic deadlock. Referring to the situation as a “farce,” Brys detailed a working environment plagued by negativity and logistical hurdles.

“I’ve had enough now,” Brys told the Belgian press. “Samuel Eto’o’s goal has always been to get rid of me. From the very first minute, he insulted me, and I responded. There is too much negativity to do a good job.”

The Belgian coach, who was appointed by the Ministry of Sports in April 2024—a move that famously bypassed FECAFOOT’s executive committee—claims that his technical staff has been systematically undermined. He pointed to the removal of key support staff and the appointment of individuals he views as unprepared, actions he described as an “illegal and ridiculous coup.”

FECAFOOT’s Stance: Insubordination and Breaches

While Brys frames the narrative as one of sabotage, FECAFOOT maintains that the decision to part ways with the Belgian is rooted in professional misconduct.

Following an Emergency Committee meeting, the federation cited a litany of grievances against the coach, accusing him of “insubordination.” Among the official reasons given were:

Refusal to attend mandatory working sessions.

Publishing player lists without federation authorization.

Failure to comply with marketing charters.

Inciting defiance among the players.

For the federation, the friction was not merely personal but a structural failure of the coach to respect the hierarchy of the governing body.

A Team Caught in the Middle

For the Cameroonian public, the timing could not be more precarious. With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco just weeks away, the Indomitable Lions find themselves in a state of upheaval.

Despite the administrative chaos, Brys’s sporting record remained largely positive, suffering only one defeat in 15 matches. However, the failure to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup has provided ammunition for his detractors, who argue that the internal discord has begun to rot the team’s performance on the pitch.

What Comes Next?

As the dust settles, David Pagou has been named to lead the technical staff, tasked with the immense challenge of unifying a squad that has been pulled in two directions for nearly a year.

For the fans in Douala, Yaoundé, and the diaspora, the question remains: Can the Indomitable Lions overcome this administrative earthquake in time for AFCON, or will the power struggle between the Ministry and FECAFOOT cost the nation another shot at continental glory?

As Brys exits the stage, his parting words serve as a stark warning about the current state of Cameroonian football management: “They are being thrown to the wolves. This doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world.”