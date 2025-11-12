Mbeumo wins his first EA SPORTS Player of the Month award

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Bryan Mbeumo has reached a new milestone in his Premier League journey, earning his first ever Player of the Month award for October. The Cameroonian forward stood out with three goals and one assist, leading his club to three straight victories — their best run in months.

His performances were decisive and full of energy. He began the month by setting up an early goal in a confident win, then stunned Liverpool by scoring just over a minute into the match at Anfield — a result that made headlines across England. He ended the month with two goals in a 4–2 triumph over Brighton, sealing his recognition as the league’s top performer.

For Mbeumo, who represents Cameroon internationally, this achievement goes beyond personal glory. It highlights the growing presence and influence of African players in Europe’s top leagues. His consistency, resilience, and sharpness on the field show how far determination and hard work can take a player from the training grounds of Douala to the highest levels of world football.

As the season continues, all eyes will be on how Mbeumo builds on this moment — not just as a player in form, but as one of the new faces shaping the global story of the Premier League.