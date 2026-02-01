Miracle on the Road: Bafmeng United Survives Harrowing Bus Accident

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroonian football community is breathing a collective sigh of relief following a harrowing road accident involving Bafmeng United Football Academy. While traveling along the treacherous Santa stretch, the Elite Two club’s bus lost control and overturned, leaving the vehicle a mangled wreck on the side of the road.

Initial images from the scene sparked immediate fear, but the outcome has been described as nothing short of a miracle. Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities were reported. While several players and staff members sustained injuries—some requiring urgent medical attention—all are currently in stable condition and receiving care at nearby facilities.

As news of the survival spread, a wave of solidarity erupted across social media. From local sports fans to international groups like the Professor Lumumba community, the sentiment has been one of profound gratitude. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the physical risks athletes face off the pitch, yet today, the focus remains entirely on the “Bafmeng Boys” and their incredible escape from tragedy.