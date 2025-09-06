Montpellier HSC Welcomes Two Cameroonian Pros to the First Team

Friday, 5 September 2025 CameroonOnline.ORG | – Montpellier HSC have proudly announced that two promising talents from Cameroon—Yvan Djemba and Wilfried Ndollo Bille—have signed their first professional contracts and are officially joining the club’s professional squad.

From Douala to the Pailladins

Both players come from the Académy Foot de Douala, a youth academy in Cameroon of which Montpellier is a principal shareholder. Their progression is emblematic of MHSC’s commitment to youth development and its fruitful partnership with the academy.

Yvan Djemba – Defensive Midfielder

Date of birth : 14 April 2005, Loum, Cameroon

Height / Weight : 1.83 m / 75 kg

Position : Defensive midfielder

Recent development: Having joined Montpellier in the summer of 2023, Yvan had already trained several times with the first team but was sidelined by injury. Now fully recovered, he is the fifth youth graduate to turn professional this summer, following Yanis Issoufou, Axel Guéguin, Junior Ndiaye, and Théo Chennahi.

Wilfried Ndollo Bille – Right-Back

Date of birth : 13 July 2005, Mbanga, Cameroon

Height / Weight : 1.72 m / 70 kg

Position : Right-back, with flexibility to play in a back four or back five

Recent development: Wilfried has already made eight appearances for the first team late last season. His versatility and significant development potential convinced the club to secure his future with a professional contract.

Why This Matters

Strong pathway from academy to pros – Yvan and Wilfried exemplify Montpellier’s investment in youth talent and its successful channel from African academies to European professional football. Squad renewal – As the club continues to rejuvenate its roster, these two young players offer fresh energy and long-term promise for the 2025–26 season and beyond. A source of pride for Cameroon – Joining a lineage of Cameroonian players at Montpellier—from Roger Milla and Henri Bedimo to Bill and Enzo Tchato—Djemba and Ndollo Bille represent a proud continuation of that legacy.

Summary: Quick Facts at a Glance