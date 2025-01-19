Qatar and Cameroon sign air services agreement to operate unlimited flights

Share Facebook

ILoveQatar.net | H.E. Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani and H.E. Cameroonian Minister of Transport Ngali Bebehi Jean Ernest Massina signed an air services agreement between the two countries.

Under the agreement, carriers designated by both countries are allowed to operate an unlimited and unrestricted number of passenger and cargo flights with full freedom of movement.

This agreement comes within the framework of linking the State of Qatar with air services agreements that open the way for the national carrier to expand its network of destinations to reach more global destinations.

Following the signing ceremony, His Excellency the Minister of Transport met with His Excellency the Cameroonian Minister of Transport, and they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of transport and communications, civil aviation, and various air transport activities, and discussed ways to enhance and develop them.

Source: QNA

Cover image credit: Ministry of Transport