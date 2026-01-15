Samuel Eto’o Handed 4-Match Ban by CAF Following AFCON Outburst

Share Facebook

January 14, 2026 – CameroonOnline.ORG | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), for four matches following an incident at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The disciplinary ruling, handed down on Wednesday, includes a fine of $20,000 (approx. €17,174). The sanctions stem from alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s 0-2 quarter-final loss to Morocco on January 9 in Rabat. Eyewitnesses reported that Eto’o was involved in a heated outburst in the VIP stands, gesturing angrily toward Moroccan Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa and CAF President Patrice Motsepe regarding the match officiating.

FECAFOOT Fires Back

In an official communiqué released today, FECAFOOT confirmed receipt of the decision but strongly contested its validity. The federation described the ruling as “lacking any explicit justification” and raised concerns that the “expedited procedure” violated fundamental requirements of a fair trial.

“FECAFOOT reaffirms its unwavering support for its President and its commitment to upholding the principles governing credible disciplinary justice,” the statement read.

The federation has announced that Eto’o intends to exercise his right to appeal the sanctions within the prescribed deadlines.