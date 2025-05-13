Share Facebook

A recent court case in Switzerland has drawn renewed attention to the luxurious and controversial lifestyle of Cameroon’s ruling family. As reported by SWI swissinfo.ch, Brenda Biya, daughter of Cameroonian President Paul Biya, was convicted in Geneva for defamation, slander, and insult after a social media dispute with Cameroonian-Nigerian singer Dencia. The insults, which included accusations of drug dealing and fraud, stemmed from a disagreement over beauty product authorizations.

While the altercation itself drew public interest, journalist François Pilet—writing for SWI swissinfo.ch and the investigative outlet Gotham City—argues that the real story lies beyond the courtroom. The case confirms what had long been suspected: that Brenda Biya has resided part-time in Geneva since the age of 12, with a year-round luxury suite reportedly reserved for her at the five-star InterContinental hotel.

The funding of such lavish accommodations raises major questions. Pilet and other investigative journalists assert that the costs are most likely covered by Cameroonian public funds—just like her father’s stays. President Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for over four decades, is known for his extended private trips to Geneva, often staying for months with an entourage of approximately 60 people, occupying an entire hotel floor. According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Biya has spent more than four years abroad between 1982 and 2018, with expenditures reaching at least CHF 150 million (approximately USD 177 million), including up to CHF 40,000 per night in hotel stays.

Pilet, co-author of the 2018 documentary Geneva, A Dictator’s Paradise, describes these expenditures as outrageous, especially considering the economic hardships faced by the Cameroonian people. Food insecurity, armed conflict, and unemployment plague the nation, while its president and his family live in opulence abroad.

A Cameroonian journalist interviewed by SWI swissinfo.ch, who remained anonymous for safety reasons, echoed widespread public outrage: “It is unacceptable for the majority of the population that their president lives in the lap of luxury abroad, while his country is battered by economic crises, food shortages, and internal conflict.”

Brenda Biya, who declined to disclose her financial situation during the Geneva trial, remains an enigmatic figure. With press freedom severely restricted in Cameroon—where journalists have faced torture and assassination—investigating the misuse of public funds is both dangerous and exceedingly difficult.

As this case illustrates, the judicial proceedings in Switzerland may have far-reaching implications, not just for Brenda Biya but for the global scrutiny of the Biya family’s extravagant and allegedly state-funded lifestyle. The report by SWI swissinfo.ch adds yet another chapter to the growing concerns about governance, accountability, and human rights in Cameroon.