Venue Change for the Cameroon vs. Kenya Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Yaoundé, October 3, 2024 – The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has announced a venue change for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Cameroon and Kenya. Initially scheduled to be played at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Friday, October 11, 2024, the match will now be held at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé on the same day, with a kickoff at 5 p.m.

This decision follows a thorough inspection carried out by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from September 26 to 28, 2024, where various venues in Cameroon were evaluated. The venues under review included Ahmadou Ahidjo, Olembe, Japoma, Kouekong, and Limbe Stadiums. However, only Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé and Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam were approved by CAF to host the day three matches of the AFCON qualifiers.

FECAFOOT, recognizing the importance of the upcoming match, calls on fans of the “Indomitable Lions” of Cameroon to demonstrate their usual support and mobilization. Their unwavering encouragement will be vital in securing another victory for the national team as they continue their journey toward qualifying for the TotalEnergies Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Fans can now look forward to an exciting match in the iconic Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, a venue with a rich history in hosting international football matches.