West Region Traditional Rulers Line Up Behind President Biya Ahead of October Election

CameroonOnline.ORG | Traditional rulers from Cameroon’s West Region have joined the list of public figures and institutions voicing their support for President Paul Biya as the country moves toward the October 12 Presidential election.

On August 12, 2025, the delegation was received at the Unity Palace by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, president of the strategic committee tasked with preparing the Head of State’s campaign strategy. Speaking after the audience, the leaders praised President Biya as the “custodian of peace” in Cameroon and called on him to continue his mission of preserving stability.







Such visits from traditional and religious authorities have become a familiar feature of Cameroon’s pre-election season. While the rulers presented their endorsement as a commitment to national unity, the highly public nature of the meeting, and its timing just weeks before the polls, echoes a pattern observed in previous electoral cycles.

The West Region delegation’s move comes shortly after similar declarations from other constituencies — including imams, city mayors, and Sawa traditional chiefs — each adding their voice to a growing chorus of public pledges. Whether these endorsements will translate into voter sentiment at the ballot box remains to be seen.