African Football Mourns the Loss of Legend Emmanuel Kundé

May 16, 2025 1 Comment

Cameroonian football icon Emmanuel Kundé has passed away at the age of 68, leaving behind a towering legacy in African sport. A stalwart of the Indomitable Lions’ golden generation, Kundé was instrumental in Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations victories in 1984 and 1988, and proudly represented his country at the 1982 and 1990 FIFA World Cups.

Emmanuel Kunde during the anthems before the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between Cameroon and England at the Stadio San Paolo on July 1, 1990 in Naples

Renowned for his defensive prowess and leadership on the field, Kundé defied expectations by becoming Cameroon’s ninth all-time top scorer — a rare distinction for a defender. With 102 international caps, he remains the nation’s fifth most capped player.

Tributes have poured in from across the football world honouring his memory.

Kundé’s influence endures, etched into the fabric of Cameroonian and African football history.

