British Missionary Released After Abduction in Cameroon

CameroonOnline.ORG | An 83-year-old British missionary, Brother Huub Welters, and his assistant, Henry Kang, have been released safely after being abducted earlier this week in Cameroon. The pair, associated with the Catholic Mill Hill Missionaries, were forcibly taken on Tuesday, April 1, in the town of Bambui while en route to Ilung for a classroom construction project aimed at supporting underprivileged children.

The missionary organization confirmed their release on Thursday, April 3, expressing deep relief. “Both were returned safe and sound to Mill Hill House, Bamenda,” said a statement from Fr. Innocent Akum, the local Mill Hill Missionary Superior, who also shared photos of their return.

African Conscience, a local NGO involved in the case, indicated that separatist fighters were likely behind the abduction.

Mill Hill Missionaries have served communities in Africa since 1895 and have maintained a presence in Cameroon for more than a century. Despite the dangers, their mission to serve vulnerable populations continues amidst growing regional instability.